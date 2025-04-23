HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the government will present the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards on June 14.

On Tuesday, the Gaddar Awards jury committee, chaired by actress Jayasudha, met with Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at LV Prasad Cine Lab to discuss the preparations.

The awards will retrospectively honour one outstanding film each year from 2014 to 2023. The Telangana Film Development Corporation has received 76 applications from directors and producers in various categories, along with 1,172 nominations for individual awards.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the awards ceremony will be held in a grand manner at HITEX, Hyderabad. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the film industry and reaffirmed the current government’s commitment to supporting its growth.

“The earlier Congress government took significant steps to bring the film industry from Chennai to Hyderabad, including the allocation of land for studios and housing sites for film artists,” he remarked.

Praising revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, the deputy CM said he truly embodies Telangana’s culture. “Gaddar has taken Telangana’s cultural ideology to the global stage,” he added.

Special Awards to be conferred: