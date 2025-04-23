Ghose panel to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday, may examine KCR

HYDERABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram is likely to cross-examine former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, and former finance minister Eatala Rajender this week.

The Commission Chairman, PC Ghose, is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening and is expected to resume cross-examination on Friday.

As the Commission has already examined all officials, retired officials, and representatives of contracting agencies, it is now likely to begin the cross-examination of politicians. However, it is unclear whether the Commission will require the politicians to appear in person or allow written responses instead. If not summoned, the Commission may send written questions and ask for replies in writing.

The Commission of Inquiry was constituted in March 2024 and has so far cross-examined over 120 people. Since its formation, the government has extended its tenure every two months. As per the latest orders, the Commission’s term is set to end on April 30.