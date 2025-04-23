Grassland in Telangana's Kawal turns summer haven for herbivores

ADILABAD: Amid the scorching summer in Mancherial district, herbivores such as deer and Indian Bisons are finding refuge in a lush grassland developed by forest officials in the Kawal Tiger Reserve, thanks to a proactive conservation effort in the Luxettipet forest range.

With natural grasslands drying up due to intense heat, the Mancherial Forest Division intervened by creating a three-acre grass patch near a pond. The availability of both food and water has not only ensured the survival of wildlife but has also prevented animals from straying into nearby villages in search of sustenance.

Speaking to TNIE, Forest Divisional Officer K Sarveshwar shared that around 30–40 acres of natural grassland had withered, putting local herbivores at risk. “We took up this initiative in March by clearing shrubs and dry grass. Using water from the nearby pond, we cultivated green grass across three acres,” he said.

The results have been encouraging. “Even Indian Bisons are feeding in the grassland now. The presence of adequate food and shade near the pond has made a significant difference,” Sarveshwar added.

Interestingly, a tiger was spotted at the pond in early March, raising brief concern. However, forest officials have since confirmed that no danger exists and the situation is under control.

The initiative showcases a successful example of habitat management during extreme weather, ensuring the safety of wildlife and minimizing human-wildlife conflict.