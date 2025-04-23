Telangana HC reserves orders on BRS MLA’s quash petition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in a criminal petition filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy seeking quashing of the proceedings pending against him in CC No. 268 of 2024 before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally.

The petition arises from a case registered by Kamalapur police on November 29, 2023, based on a complaint filed by Gunde Babu, the MCC nodal officer. The FIR alleges that the petitioner made provocative statements during a public meeting, which were deemed a violation of the MCC.

According to the prosecution, the nodal officer reported that a video captured Kaushik Reddy making controversial remarks during a campaign meeting. In the video, the MLA allegedly stated: “If you don’t vote for us, be prepared to witness the funeral of the three of us. If we win, it will be a victory rally. If not, join us in our funeral procession.” Based on the report and the video evidence, a charge sheet was subsequently filed and the case was registered as CC 268 of 2024.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the allegations are politically motivated and that Kaushik Reddy is being falsely implicated. It was submitted that the delay of over 24 hours in filing the complaint and reliance solely on statements from government employees render the case weak and the charges unsustainable.