Telangana, like Hiroshima symbolises hope: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: An official delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Speaker Takashi Nakamoto and a team of legislators to discuss cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, “It is an honour to come to Hiroshima. Your city symbolises hope and collective will. Like Hiroshima, Telangana too is all about struggle, hope and achievement through hard work, vision and responsibility.”

Sridhar Babu emphasised shared values between the two regions. “Hiroshima stands for peace, sustainability, and prosperity. Telangana shares these ideals. I’m not here just for investments, but for a meaningful partnership, to build a greener, inclusive world together,” he said.

Highlighting that over 50 Japanese companies already operate successfully in Telangana, he invited more businesses to explore opportunities in clean energy, electric mobility, precision manufacturing and green hydrogen. “Telangana can be your gateway to India — and a platform for global growth,” he said.

The Hiroshima legislators later escorted the delegation to a business roundtable, followed by visits to the Gandhi Memorial, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the Atomic Bomb Dome.

The Telangana delegation included senior officials Jayesh Ranjan, V Sheshadri, Ajith Reddy, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others. The group was given a ceremonial tour of the Assembly before the talks.