Telangana to amend Seed Act, draft bill in three months

HYDERABAD: The state government is considering introducing a comprehensive Seed Act. On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao directed officials to draft a bill within three months and constitute a committee comprising three to five members.

The minister, along with Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman M Kodanda Reddy, held a meeting with officials from the Agriculture department to discuss the initiative.

During the meeting, Nageshwara Rao emphasised the need to amend the existing Seed Act, 1966, citing significant changes in the agricultural sector over the years. He noted that new clauses and sections should be incorporated to reflect current needs.

“There should be vigilance over the research and development activities of seed companies. Stringent action must be taken against producers of spurious seeds. All of this will be included in the new Act,” stated the minister.

He also instructed officials to bring seed-producing farmers under the Act.

The commission chairman recalled that during the united Andhra Pradesh era, the Congress government had made similar efforts to amend the Act. As a result, the price of BT cotton seeds dropped from Rs 1,800 to Rs 650. He urged officials to examine seed laws in other states, especially Maharashtra, where compensation is provided to farmers affected by spurious seeds.

Agriculture secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture director B Gopi and other officials were present at the meeting.