Telangana's Medchal tops with pass percentage of 77.21% in inter results

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results, with girls once again outperforming boys and the state registering a slight improvement in pass percentages compared to the previous year.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced the results.
A total of 9,97,012 students appeared for the first and second-year examinations this year, 4,88,430 in the first year and 5,08,582 in the second year.
The first-year pass percentage stood at 66.89% in the general category and 57.68% in the vocational category, making the total pass percentage 65.96%. Girls continued to outperform boys with a pass percentage of 73.83%, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 57.83%.
The second-year pass percentage was 71.37% in the general category and 45.55% in the vocational category, making the total pass percentage 65.65%. Replicating the pattern of the first year, girls outdid boys in the second-year result as well. The total pass percentage of girls was 74.21%, against 57.31% of boys passing the exam.
Both the first and second-year results showed a slight improvement compared to the previous year’s results. For the first year, there was an increase of around 6% in the pass percentage this year compared to 2024 which recorded 61.06%, whereas the second-year result showed around a 2% increase over last year’s 69.46%.
In terms of the statewide highest pass performance, in the first-year results, Medchal topped with a pass percentage of 77.21%, followed by Rangareddy at 76.36% and Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 70.52%. In the second-year results, Mulugu recorded the highest pass percentage of 81.06%, followed by Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 80.24% and Medchal at 77.91%.
Mahbubabad at 48.43% and Kamareddy at 56.38% scored the lowest pass percentage in the first and second-year results, respectively.
Hyderabad stood seventh and 23rd in the first and second-year results, respectively, out of the 33 districts in the state. Social welfare, KGBV and residential junior colleges performed considerably well in both the first and second year exams.
Students can check the results on the official website https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in. For any complaints, candidates can contact the help desk through email at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or may contact 9240205555.
TGBIE has also arranged for identifying student counsellors in 2,500 junior colleges to help the students overcome stress and exam fear.
The Tele-Manas services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling guidance are available round the clock to help the students overcome any problem related to stress, strain, tension, anxiety etc and students can contact the toll free number 14416.
The candidates who wish to apply for recounting or re-verification-cum-scanned copy of the evaluated answer script have to pay the online fee on the official website from April 23 to April 30. The exam fee can be paid at the respective colleges from April 23 to April 30.
The supplementary theory examinations will be held from May 22 in two sessions and practical examinations will be held from June 3 to June 6.