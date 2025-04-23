Telangana's Medchal tops with pass percentage of 77.21% in inter results

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results, with girls once again outperforming boys and the state registering a slight improvement in pass percentages compared to the previous year.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced the results.

A total of 9,97,012 students appeared for the first and second-year examinations this year, 4,88,430 in the first year and 5,08,582 in the second year.

The first-year pass percentage stood at 66.89% in the general category and 57.68% in the vocational category, making the total pass percentage 65.96%. Girls continued to outperform boys with a pass percentage of 73.83%, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 57.83%.

The second-year pass percentage was 71.37% in the general category and 45.55% in the vocational category, making the total pass percentage 65.65%. Replicating the pattern of the first year, girls outdid boys in the second-year result as well. The total pass percentage of girls was 74.21%, against 57.31% of boys passing the exam.

Both the first and second-year results showed a slight improvement compared to the previous year’s results. For the first year, there was an increase of around 6% in the pass percentage this year compared to 2024 which recorded 61.06%, whereas the second-year result showed around a 2% increase over last year’s 69.46%.