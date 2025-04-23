Temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius in four districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state remained sweltering on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining above 40°C. A yellow warning has been issued for a heatwave for Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jagtiyal districts for the next three days.

All the 33 districts recorded a maximum temperature above 40°C, with Nirmal recording the highest of 44.5°C, followed by Adilabad and Nizamabad at 44.4°C and Mancherial at 44.3°C.

The city also recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C in all the 30 circles, with 12 circles recording 41.6°C.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 26°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southerlies/south-easterlies with wind speeds of around 4-8 km/h.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the north-south trough from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar runs from cyclonic circulation over northwest Bihar and neighbourhood to the Gulf of Mannar across Chhattisgarh, East Vidarbha, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Markets deserted in adilabad till 6 pm

Adilabad: Temperatures in erstwhile Adilabad district are gradually rising. Dasturabad mandal recorded the highest temperature on Tuesday at 44.4°C. It was followed by Nirmal rural mandal, which recorded 44.3°C. Khanapur and Bhainsa towns recorded 44.3°C and 44.2°C, respectively. The residents are concerned about the impending heat waves. Sources said the markets look deserted from 11 am to 6 pm. For two consecutive days, the district recorded temperatures more than 43°C.