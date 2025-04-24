AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan lays roadmap for strengthening Congress

HYDERABAD: In a decisive step towards strengthening Congress’ organisational structure at the grassroots ahead of the upcoming local body elections, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan laid a comprehensive roadmap for the newly appointed district observers of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).
During a high-level orientation programme held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Natarajan stressed the need to strengthen the organisational structure from the village level.
“Party ideology propagation and strengthening of organisational structure should begin from the village level. The leadership should work seriously and with great sincerity in this matter.”
She also exhorted her colleagues to adopt the Gujarat model of strengthening the party. The orientation session focused on three key mobilisation tasks, to be rolled out from April 25 to May 20, across Assembly, district and mandal levels.
The first responsibility involves convening district-level meetings aimed at reviewing and validating the leadership of block and mandal Congress committees. The TPCC observers have been directed to collect all details of block Congress committee presidents, including photographs, in the prescribed format.
Samvidhan Bachao Sabhas
This phase also includes preparatory meetings for the upcoming “Samvidhan Bachao Sabhas” scheduled between May 3 and May 10, alongside reviews of the ongoing Samvidhan Bachao Padayatra. Invitees to these meetings include a broad spectrum of party functionaries-ranging from current and former MPs, MLAs and MLCs to local-level office bearers and senior leaders.
Moving down the hierarchy, second task targets the mandal Congress committees. The TPCC observers are instructed to validate the functioning of both the mandal and block-level executives and office bearers.
As with the first phase, all information is to be systematically collected and uploaded using formats that will soon be shared by the TPCC via Google Forms. This stage also serves as a preparatory ground for the Assembly-level “Samvidhan Bachao Sabhas,” scheduled between May 11 and May 17.
The final phase zeroes in on the grassroots work with mandal-level meetings focusing on the village Congress committees.
Particular emphasis is placed on reviewing the reach and effectiveness of the “Samvidhan Bachao Padayatra” across every village in the mandal, signifying the party’s intent to invigorate its presence at the lowest rungs of political mobilisation.
Later in the day, Congress MPs, including Mallu Ravi, Suresh Kumar Shetkar, R Raghuram Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya and M Anil Kumar Yadav called on Natarajan. They gave a presentation on welfare and development projects being run by the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the state.