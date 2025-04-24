AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan lays roadmap for strengthening Congress

HYDERABAD: In a decisive step towards strengthening Congress’ organisational structure at the grassroots ahead of the upcoming local body elections, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan laid a comprehensive roadmap for the newly appointed district observers of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

During a high-level orientation programme held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Natarajan stressed the need to strengthen the organisational structure from the village level.

“Party ideology propagation and strengthening of organisational structure should begin from the village level. The leadership should work seriously and with great sincerity in this matter.”

She also exhorted her colleagues to adopt the Gujarat model of strengthening the party. The orientation session focused on three key mobilisation tasks, to be rolled out from April 25 to May 20, across Assembly, district and mandal levels.

The first responsibility involves convening district-level meetings aimed at reviewing and validating the leadership of block and mandal Congress committees. The TPCC observers have been directed to collect all details of block Congress committee presidents, including photographs, in the prescribed format.

Samvidhan Bachao Sabhas

This phase also includes preparatory meetings for the upcoming “Samvidhan Bachao Sabhas” scheduled between May 3 and May 10, alongside reviews of the ongoing Samvidhan Bachao Padayatra. Invitees to these meetings include a broad spectrum of party functionaries-ranging from current and former MPs, MLAs and MLCs to local-level office bearers and senior leaders.