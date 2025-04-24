CM Revanth moves Telangana HC, seeks dismissal of case over poll speech

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has filed a criminal petition seeking quashing of a case filed against him over alleged defamatory remarks and violations under Section 499 of the IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The case was initiated based on a private complaint lodged by BJP state general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu, a resident of Peddakaparti in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district.

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that during the “Jana Jatara Sabha” — an election campaign meeting held on May 4, 2024 at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem — Revanth Reddy made inflammatory statements suggesting that the BJP, if voted to power, would abolish SC, ST and BC reservations.

According to the complainant, the meeting was attended by over 50,000 people and the remarks were widely broadcast by print and electronic media.

Venkateshwarulu termed the speech a deliberate attempt to mislead and provoke voters belonging to these communities.

In response, Revanth Reddy argued that the complaint is baseless, politically motivated. Therefore, he urged the court to quash the proceedings.

The court is expected to hear the petition in the coming days.