CM Revanth’s magic on investors: Rs 2.44 lakh crore in MoUs thus far

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attracted investments worth Rs 2,44,962 crore during his various foreign visits since taking office. These visits, spanning countries such as the USA, South Korea, Singapore and Switzerland, and most recently Japan, were primarily undertaken under the “Telangana Rising” initiative.
Since assuming power, the chief minister has participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos for two consecutive years. During his visits, he engaged with investors, industrialists and representatives of multinational companies, highlighting Telangana’s potential as a premier investment destination.
At the 2024 WEF Summit, Revanth reportedly secured Rs 40,000 crore in investments across multiple sectors. At the 2025 Summit, he was able to attract investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore, the government stated.
Further, during his visits to the USA, Singapore and South Korea, the chief minister held extensive meetings with business leaders, resulting in investment pledges amounting to Rs 14,900 crore. In his more recent seven-day visit to Japan, he led an official delegation that signed MoUs worth Rs 12,062 crore with various companies, it added.
Officials hailed the Rs 2.44 lakh crore investment inflow in just 15 months as a major achievement for Telangana. They also noted that these investments are expected to generate approximately 80,500 new jobs across the state.
Concluding his seven-day visit to Japan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday.
He was accorded a grand welcome by Congress leaders and workers. Upon his arrival at the airport, the CM was greeted by MPs, MLAs, advisers, corporation chairpersons, and party cadres who gathered to receive him.