CM Revanth’s magic on investors: Rs 2.44 lakh crore in MoUs thus far

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attracted investments worth Rs 2,44,962 crore during his various foreign visits since taking office. These visits, spanning countries such as the USA, South Korea, Singapore and Switzerland, and most recently Japan, were primarily undertaken under the “Telangana Rising” initiative.

Since assuming power, the chief minister has participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos for two consecutive years. During his visits, he engaged with investors, industrialists and representatives of multinational companies, highlighting Telangana’s potential as a premier investment destination.

At the 2024 WEF Summit, Revanth reportedly secured Rs 40,000 crore in investments across multiple sectors. At the 2025 Summit, he was able to attract investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore, the government stated.