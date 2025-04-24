Day after Inter results, 16-year-old dies by suicide in Telangana

ADILABAD: A day after the Inter results were announced, a 16-year-old first-year student allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Luxettipet town of Mancherial district on Wednesday.

According to reports, four students have killed themselves over poor performance in the state Inter exams, while several others, fearing low marks, had killed themselves even before the results were announced on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, Pandiri Ashwitha, a student of a private college, had failed her English paper as she did not attend the practical exam.

While her family members were out for work during the day, Ashwitha hanged herself from a ceiling fan and ended her life. Their neighbours saw her and informed her father and the police.

Luxettipet police have registered a case and handed over her body to Ashwitha’s family members after the postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)