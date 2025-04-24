Hyderabad police crack down on underage driving; 1,275 cases booked, 35 vehicle registrations cancelled

HYDERABAD: As part of the drive against driving by minors from April 5 to April 22, the police have booked as many as 1,275 cases and cancelled the registration of 35 vehicles for one year.

The police said that as per Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving of vehicles by minors is prohibited.

Violations of this rule attract stringent legal consequences, not only for the minors but also for the vehicle owner or the guardian involved.

As part of stringent enforcement, requisitions were submitted to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for cancellation of registration certificates of vehicles involved.

As a result, the registration of 35 such vehicles has been cancelled for a period of one year. Cancellation of registration for the remaining vehicles is under process.

The Hyderabad traffic police urge parents and guardians to restrain children from driving their vehicles, as it not only endangers their lives but also the lives of other road users.

As per enforcement provisions, minors who are caught while driving will not be eligible for obtaining a driving licence until they attain the age of 25 years.