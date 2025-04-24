Mercury zooms past 45-degree Celsius mark in four Telangana districts

HYDERABAD: For the first time this summer, maximum temperatures in four districts of Telangana crossed the 45°C mark on Wednesday. Nizamabad was blisteringly hot at 45.3°C, followed closely by Adilabad (45.2°C), Nirmal (45.1°C) and Mancherial (45°C), according to the TGDPS.

On the same day last year, only Nalgonda had reached 45°C, indicating a rise in temperatures across the state this year. Another 29 districts recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C.

Warm night conditions were reported in Adilabad. In Hyderabad, temperatures rose as well, with Malakpet, Kukatpally and Uppal circles registering 42.1°C.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures too increased, with Adilabad recording 30.2°C, as much as 4.8°C above normal. Patancheru reported the lowest minimum temperature at 23.5°C.

An orange alert has been issued in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar and Rajanna Sircilla until April 25. Temperatures are expected to remain above 44°C.

A yellow alert has been issued in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu, while several other districts—including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal and Khammam—are also under yellow alert for the next two days.

At present, a trough extends from north-west Bihar to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Telangana, at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected from April 26 due to this disturbance.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions in the morning. Warm nights are expected, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 40°C and 27°C, respectively.