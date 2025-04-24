NAREDCO all praise for Bhu Bharati, BuildNow in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Telangana on Wednesday extended its support to the government’s initiative of Bhu Bharati portal and BuildNow application.
Speaking to the media here, the NAREDCO members asserted that the Bhu Bharti portal will serve as a restructured and more efficient version of Dharani portal, addressing challenges by simplifying processes, correcting legacy errors and improving public confidence in land ownership records.
They said that Bhu Bharati is a modernised Record of Rights (RoR) system that provides clean and verified land titles essential for reducing legal risks and supporting developers in making secure, informed investment decisions.
NAREDCO president Vijaya Sai Meka said: “The Bhu Bharathi initiative marks a significant stride toward a transparent and efficient land administration system in Telangana. Alongside this, the BuildNow application is set to streamline building and layout approvals, further easing project execution for developers".
"NAREDCO Telangana believes this initiative will bring immense value to developers, investors and buyers alike. The Council is committed to working closely with the government to ensure that the real estate sector maximises the benefits of this progressive reform,” he added.
He further said that the Bhu Bharati portal was a vital reform aimed at transforming the state’s land governance framework. The core objective of this initiative is to establish a transparent, efficient and legally robust land administration system that strengthens land security, reduces disputes, and simplifies property transactions, he added.
The Council also urged the government to maintain an open channel of communication with industry stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation, ongoing improvements and user-friendly access to the Bhu Bharathi platform.
Such collaboration is essential to positioning Telangana as a model for land reforms that not only support economic development but also build a future-ready and investor-friendly real estate environment, the members said.