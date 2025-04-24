Opposition parties making fun of fine rice scheme: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

SIDDIPET: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said that the opposition parties were trying to make fun of the fine rice distribution scheme.

Speaking to the media after having lunch at the residence of T Chandraiah, a superfine rice scheme beneficiary, in Koheda mandal headquarters, the minister wondered why it is not being implemented in other states if it is the Centre-sponsored scheme as being claimed by some leaders.

Stating that Telangana is the only state that is implementing this initiative, he urged the Centre to ensure see that this scheme is introduced in all other states.

“The government launched this scheme on Ugadi to ensure that every citizen gets to consume fine rice. We had lunch at the house of Chandraiah and it was fine,” he said.

“Mallavva asked for Indiramma house and we will sanction the house to them. We are implementing several schemes, including new ration cards, Indiramma houses, free travel on buses for women and quality food for students, for the benefit of people,” he added.

Siddipet Collector Manu Chowdary and other officials were present on the occasion.