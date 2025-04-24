Roommates kill man for not feeding them fish curry in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by two of his colleagues-cum-roommates in an alleged dispute over a fish curry in Nagole. The deceased has been identified as Deviram (24), a native of Chhattisgarh. His colleagues, Mukesh Kumar and Yogesh Kumar, stabbed him on April 20, and he died on April 21 while undergoing treatment.

Police said the victim worked at a water plant in Quthbullapur with Mukesh and Yogesh for the last four years. On April 20, when Deviram reached home, he had fish curry and fed the leftovers to a dog.

The complaint read that Mukesh and Yogesh returned home in an inebriated state and got furious that Deviram had fed the curry, which was supposed to be their meal, to a dog. “Why did you feed the dog instead of saving the curry for us?” they asked Deviram, who allegedly responded rudely.

Irate over Deviram’s insolence, the duo grabbed knives from the kitchen and stabbed him in the stomach. Subsequently, he escaped the accused and ran out of the house, after which he was taken to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The Nagole police arrested the accused and sent them to judicial custody.