Telangana gram panchayat wins national award

HYDERABAD: Mall, a gram panchayat in Rangareddy district, has been selected for the Atma Nirbhar Panchayat Special Award (ANPSA).

The award will be presented at the national event of NPRD-2025 to be held at Lohna Uttar gram panchayat in Madhubani district of Bihar on Thursday.

This is the first time that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has institutionalised dedicated Special Category Awards to incentivise and acknowledge exemplary efforts of gram panchayats in the key national priorities of Climate Action and Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) through augmentation of Own Sources Revenue (OSR).

Mall gram panchayat got the first rank in ANPSA while Hatbadra gram panchayat of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha got the second rank and Gollapudi in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh was ranked third. The village which got the first rank would get Rs 1 crore financial incentive.

The second and third ranked villages will get Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.