Telangana HC directs UGC to clarify conditional ‘deemed university’ status amid legal challenge

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the UGC to specifically mention in any order granting “deemed university” status that the status is subject to the final orders in the Interlocutory Application filed by the state government challenging the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the IA by the state government seeking a declaration that certain provisions of the UGC Regulations, 2023 are ultra vires the Constitution.
The Telangana government asserts that the power to legislate on education lies with the state under Entry 32, List II of Schedule VII. The petition also contends that the Union government lacks the authority to issue the impugned regulations and grant “deemed university” status.
Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the government, argued that the main contention rests on the question of legislative competence. He stated that ‘education’ as per the constitutional scheme falls within the state list, thereby excluding the Union government’s jurisdiction to legislate or issue regulations on matters relating to the establishment of “deemed” universities.
No interim relief at this time, says Bench
The respondents, however, opposed the application, contending that the UGC Regulations are statutory in nature and, until declared ultra vires by a competent court, must be presumed intra vires. They argued that no interim relief should be granted at this stage.
Refraining from granting an outright stay on the implementation of the regulations, the court ruled that any “deemed university” status granted henceforth will remain subject to the final outcome of the matter. The UGC was directed to mention this specific condition in any future orders granting such status.
The Court also directed all parties to submit their pleadings by June 6, 2025 and posted the matter for further hearing on July 30, 2025.
7 states oppose draft
On Feb 5, 7 states passed a 15-point resolution opposing the UGC draft rules and NEP-2020-based grading of institutions