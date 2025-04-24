Telangana HC directs UGC to clarify conditional ‘deemed university’ status amid legal challenge

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the UGC to specifically mention in any order granting “deemed university” status that the status is subject to the final orders in the Interlocutory Application filed by the state government challenging the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the IA by the state government seeking a declaration that certain provisions of the UGC Regulations, 2023 are ultra vires the Constitution.

The Telangana government asserts that the power to legislate on education lies with the state under Entry 32, List II of Schedule VII. The petition also contends that the Union government lacks the authority to issue the impugned regulations and grant “deemed university” status.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the government, argued that the main contention rests on the question of legislative competence. He stated that ‘education’ as per the constitutional scheme falls within the state list, thereby excluding the Union government’s jurisdiction to legislate or issue regulations on matters relating to the establishment of “deemed” universities.