Telangana HC quashes medical negligence case on oncologist

HYDERABAD: Justice EV Venugopal of the Telangana High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against oncologist Dr Vijaya Anand Reddy pertaining to a prolonged medical negligence case.

The doctor had filed a criminal petition challenging the dismissal of his discharge petition by the III-Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad. The case originates from a complaint filed on April 29, 2013, under Section 200 of the CrPC, alleging medical negligence resulting in the death of the complainant’s mother on November 12, 2009.

Based on the complaint, a chargesheet was filed against the doctor under Sections 418, 420, 304(A), and 120(B) of the IPC.

He had approached the trial court seeking discharge, arguing that no prima facie case was made out against him. He contended that there was an inordinate delay in filing the complaint, the charges lacked the requisite legal ingredients, and the allegations did not disclose any role or deficiency in service attributable to him.

Senior counsel representing the oncologist asserted that the complaint was barred by limitation and that the continuation of proceedings amounted to an abuse of legal process.