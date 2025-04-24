Telangana tourists stranded in Pahalgam call for evacuation

HYDERABAD: Around 80 tourists from Telangana, stranded after the imposition of restrictions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, are urging the state government to facilitate their return.

In a video that surfaced on social media, stranded tourists are seen appealing for assistance from the state government. Most of these tourists are reportedly from Hyderabad, Sangareddy and other districts across Telangana.

On Tuesday, the state government set up a helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist any affected residents.

‘No person from TG contact the helpline’

An official told TNIE that no individuals from Telangana have been reported as injured, missing or deceased in the attack. “No person from Telangana has contacted the helpline at Telangana Bhavan or in Jammu and Kashmir. As of now, there are no reports of anyone from Telangana being affected in the attack,” the official said.

Slain officer’s wife reaches Bihar

Jaya Mishra, the wife of Manish Ranjan — the section officer with the Central Intelligence Bureau in Hyderabad who was shot dead in the attack — sustained minor injuries and has since been flown back to her native place. “His body will be sent to Bihar on Wednesday evening,” an official told TNIE. “Authorities have evacuated people from Pahalgam and surrounding areas,” the official added.