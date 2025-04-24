Top honour for T-Hub semiconductor programme at Startup Mahakumbh

HYDERABAD: T-Hub, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), was awarded the prestigious Best Conceived Cohort 2025 for its AIC T-Hub Semiconductor Programme at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The award was presented on Tuesday in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to a release, the recognition highlights the program’s strategic approach, strong incubation model and its transformative impact on India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. Launched on October 14, 2022, the AIC T-Hub Semiconductor Programme has quickly established itself as a benchmark in deep-tech incubation.

It has completed two cohorts, with a third currently underway. So far, 20 startups have graduated and eight more are nearing completion. These startups operate across key sectors including automotive and EV, 5G and wireless communications, biomedical devices, data and video analytics and semiconductor IP design.

The programme’s measurable impact includes Rs 40.29 crore in grants received, Rs 21.48 crore in investments raised, Rs 19.28 crore in orders secured, 35 pilot projects completed and four chips successfully taped out, it mentioned.

Its comprehensive support system includes access to Multi Project Wafer (MPW) shuttles for cost-effective chip prototyping, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools for VLSI design, and links to semiconductor foundries and assembly units for real-world testing.

Startups also receive mentorship from industry experts, access to global partners, and structured analyses of startup, market and funding gaps. Regular investor demo days, corporate AMA sessions and roundtable discussions further strengthen the program’s ecosystem, the release added.