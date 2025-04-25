14 CPI (Maoist) members surrender in Telangana; security heightened after encounter in Karregutta

HANAMKONDA: Fourteen members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Multi Zone-1 IGP S Chandrashekhar Reddy in Warangal Police Commissionerate Headquarters on Thursday.

The IGP told the media that two area committee members, seven party members, one militia commander and four militia members had surrendered. The two ACMs each carry a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on their heads.

Security intensified after encounter in Karregutta

Khammam: Security has been beefed up along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border following a fierce encounter between Maoists and security forces in the Karregutta forests in which as many as six Maoists were reportedly killed.

Given the proximity of the encounter site to Telangana, additional forces — including Greyhounds, Special Party units and the CRPF — have been deployed to prevent Maoist infiltration.