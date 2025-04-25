Adani Group donates first batch of cement worth Rs 2 lakh post-merger to Vemulawada temple expansion project

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Adani Group donated cement worth Rs 2 lakh to the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada temple town on Thursday, as part of a contribution for the temple’s expansion.

Adding significance to the donation, the newly merged Birla A1 and Adani Group representatives announced that the first batch of cement produced after the merger was donated to the temple.

It is also the first donation made towards the temple expansion programme. It may be recalled that the state government had sanctioned Rs 76 crore for the temple expansion work, which will commence in June.