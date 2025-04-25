Hyderabad to host Bharat Summit 2025 with global leaders; focus on peace, climate challenge, gender equity

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is all set to host the Bharat Summit – 2025 on April 25–26, with a focus on subjects including peace and justice in a multipolar world, climate challenges and gender equity.
The two-day event is set to bring together global policymakers, academics and civil society actors, alongside senior Indian National Congress leaders.
According to the agenda, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will deliver the keynote addresses during the plenary session on April 25.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu are scheduled to deliver the welcome remarks.
On April 26, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi is expected to speak during the valedictory session.
The Telangana government has described the summit as an extension of its vision to enhance subnational diplomacy and promote international cooperation at the state level.
Officials noted that the gathering aims to cultivate partnerships oriented towards inclusive growth and mutual understanding.
Vikramarka told reporters on Thursday that approximately 450 delegates from nearly 100 countries are expected to attend. He stated that the summit aligns with the vision of Rahul Gandhi. There are plans to arrange a field visit for the delegates to showcase MNREGA implementation and other developmental and welfare initiatives. The delegates will also visit the Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Shilparamam.
“In a world where conflicts persist, this summit presents an opportunity to advocate peace,” he said.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy added that the event would help position Hyderabad as an international platform for dialogue. “We aim to highlight Telangana’s investment potential to visiting delegates,” he said.
Notable international figures who have arrived in Hyderabad for the summit include Yolanda Díaz Pérez, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Spain; Emilio Lozada, Head of International Relations, Communist Party of Cuba; M Kula Segaran, former Minister of Human Resources, Malaysia; Eduardo Zanatta, Councilman, Workers’ Party, Brazil; Jorge Taiana, former Foreign Minister, Argentina; Clara López Obregón, senator and former minister of Labour, Colombia; Andrés Arauz, former minister of Knowledge and Human Talent, Ecuador; Guillaume Long, former foreign minister, Ecuador; Nurul Izzah Anwar, former MP, Malaysia; and Lesiba Machaba, Foreign Ministry director, South Africa.
Panel Discussions
Day 1 – April 25
Gender Justice and A Feminist Future – Moderator: Praniti Shinde (Congress MP)
Fact vs Fiction: Countering Disinformation – Moderator: Supriya Shrinate (Congress leader)
Youth & Politics of Tomorrow – Moderator: Krishna Allavaru (Congress leader)
Shaping New Multilateralism – Moderator: Anand Sharma (former Union Minister)
Day 2 – April 26
Overcoming Polarisation with Pluralism, Diversity & Respect – Moderator: Pawan Khera
Accelerating Climate Justice – Moderator: Mukul Wasnik
Economic Justice in Uncertain Times – Moderator: Krishna Byregowda
Peace & Justice in a Multipolar World – Moderator: Salman Khurshid