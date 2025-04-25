Hyderabad to host Bharat Summit 2025 with global leaders; focus on peace, climate challenge, gender equity

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is all set to host the Bharat Summit – 2025 on April 25–26, with a focus on subjects including peace and justice in a multipolar world, climate challenges and gender equity.

The two-day event is set to bring together global policymakers, academics and civil society actors, alongside senior Indian National Congress leaders.

According to the agenda, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will deliver the keynote addresses during the plenary session on April 25.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu are scheduled to deliver the welcome remarks.

On April 26, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi is expected to speak during the valedictory session.

The Telangana government has described the summit as an extension of its vision to enhance subnational diplomacy and promote international cooperation at the state level.

Officials noted that the gathering aims to cultivate partnerships oriented towards inclusive growth and mutual understanding.

Vikramarka told reporters on Thursday that approximately 450 delegates from nearly 100 countries are expected to attend. He stated that the summit aligns with the vision of Rahul Gandhi. There are plans to arrange a field visit for the delegates to showcase MNREGA implementation and other developmental and welfare initiatives. The delegates will also visit the Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Shilparamam.