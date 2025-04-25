Hyderabad to launch TUTEM app for safer and seamless urban transit, with focus on women’s safety

HYDERABAD: A new mobile app — Technologies for Urban Transit to Enhance Mobility and Safe Accessibility (TUTEM) — is set to launch soon in Hyderabad, aiming to ensure safer and more seamless travel, particularly for women.

Developed by BITS Pilani-Hyderabad in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Police, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Bombay, the initiative is backed by financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Announcing the app, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said the move is part of broader efforts to build a secure and inclusive urban transit system. He emphasised that the app aligns with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision of prioritising public safety.

The app includes a Driver App and a User App, integrating options like walking, auto-rickshaws, cars and buses for seamless travel to and from Metro stations. It features emergency alerts to notify police and family members if a user feels unsafe.

Reddy highlighted HMRL’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, transporting nearly 5 lakh commuters daily for the past seven years.