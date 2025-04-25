NDSA recommends rehabilitation of Kaleshwaram barrages; cites irreversible damage to Medigadda Block 7

HYDERABAD: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), in its final report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), has recommended the preparation of a rehabilitation design for the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. It also said that Block 7 of Medigadda has suffered irreversible damage.

“Based on inferences drawn from various investigations and studies, a suitable rehabilitation plan must be designed and implemented. The Committee recommends that the Irrigation department engage reputed institutions and departments for these tasks. Given the design complexities, the rehabilitation design should preferably be reviewed by the Central Water Commission,” the report stated.

The final report, spanning 378 pages and 16 chapters, notes in its “Recommendations on the way forward” that issues such as sand piping, cavity formation beneath the raft, construction flaws, and design deficiencies—already observed in Block 7 of the Medigadda barrage—could also affect other blocks.