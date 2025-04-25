Owaisi urges black armbands for Pahalgam attack protest; BJP MP slams Congress for politicising incident

HYDERABAD/DELHI: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged Muslims to wear black armbands while offering Friday prayers as a mark of protest against the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a video message, the Hyderabad MP stressed the need to send a strong message to “foreign forces” that Indians will not let them weaken the country’s peace and unity.

“My appeal in connection with the terrorist attack in Pahalgam: Tomorrow when you go to offer Namaaz-e-Jumma, wear a black band on your arm. By doing this, we will send the message that we Indians will not let foreign forces weaken the peace and unity of India,” he said.

“With this attack, the terrorists have got an opportunity to target our Kashmiri brothers. I appeal to all Indians not to fall prey to the tricks of the enemy,” he added.

Attends all-party meet

Earlier in the day, Owaisi attended the all-party meeting convened by the Union government on the Pahalgam terror attack, hours after he found fault with the Centre for not inviting smaller parties to the meeting.

Owaisi, in a social media post, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite all political parties irrespective of their strength in Parliament. The Hyderabad MP said the all-party meeting was of national importance.

“Just now I got a call from the Home Minister’s office and they asked me to come (for the meeting). I will attend the meeting,” Owaisi said.