Software engineer dies by suicide in Telangana's Jagital; husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment

JAGTIAL: Facing dowry harassment and allegations of infidelity, a 27-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide in Pochammawada late on Wednesday. She was found hanging from the ceiling.

According to the police, the victim, Prasanna Laxmi, married Gandhari Tirupati in 2023. They both used to work in tech at Bengaluru, but Laxmi left her job after the birth of their son in 2023. She began staying with her parents in Pochammawada while he used to live in Bengaluru.

Recently, the first birthday of their child was celebrated, but Laxmi did not return to her husband’s village after the event. This is reported to have led to friction between the two.

According to her relatives, Laxmi had been facing harassment from her husband and in-laws for additional dowry. Her family also claimed that Tirupati had started suspecting her fidelity. They alleged that she took the extreme step as she was unable to cope with the emotional distress.

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, a case has been registered against Tirupati and his parents, said police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)