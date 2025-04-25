Sweltering heat continues across Telangana as temperature surpass 45 degress; IMD issues heatwave alert

HYDERABAD: Sweltering heat continued to grip various parts of Telangana, where maximum temperatures have remained over the 45°C mark on Thursday.

According to TGDPS, Nizamabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.4°C, followed by Jagitial at 45.3°C, Adilabad and Nirmal at 45.2°C, Mancherial at 45.1°C and Kumuram Bheem at 45°C. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over Telangana for the next three days.

In Hyderabad, temperature rose with Santhoshnagar recording the highest temperature of 42°C, followed by Uppal, Begumpet, Rajendranagar, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Chanda Nagar, Moosapet, Kukatpally and Gajularamaram recording 41.9°C.

Predicting heatwave-like conditions, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Friday in eight districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagitial and Medak. It has also issued a yellow alert in 21 districts.

Warm night conditions are predicted at isolated pockets in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Friday.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is likely to experience partly cloudy skies. Hazy conditions during morning hours and warm night conditions are likely to prevail. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 28°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be south-westerlies.