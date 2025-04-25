Telangana Cabinet condemns Pahalgam terror attack; to hold candlelight vigil led by CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Cabinet on Thursday condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir and observed two minutes’ silence for the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Anasuya, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and some MPs and MLAs were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister discussed holding a candlelight vigil to protest the terror attack, in response to the AICC’s call. The protest will be held from the People’s Plaza to the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road. The chief minister will participate.