15 security personnel suffer heatstroke during combing operation in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border forest

MULUGU: As many as 15 security personnel fell ill due to extreme heat during a combing operation in the Karregutta forest area of Chhattisgarh. The affected personnel were airlifted on Thursday night and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu for treatment.
According to sources, the police discreetly facilitated treatment at the hospital before sending the personnel back to their base camp in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning.
Ahead of their arrival, local police reportedly cleared traffic outside the hospital and restricted access within the premises. Thirteen personnel were treated as outpatients at the CHC while two were shifted to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital with suspected kidney-related complications.
Upon receiving information, local scribes arrived at the CHC to report the incident but were allegedly threatened by security personnel, who also attempted to confiscate their mobile phones. The phones were returned upon request, and the journalists were warned not to take photos or videos.
The operation, named “Bachao Karregutta”, was launched following intelligence reports that the top Maoist leader Hidma and his teams were taking shelter in the Karregutta forest. Forces involved in the operation include the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, COBRA, CRPF and STF.
The operation has been ongoing for four days, with security personnel entering from the Chhattisgarh and preparing to establish a base camp in the forest. The heatwave has posed significant challenges, resulting in multiple cases of heat-related illnesses among the personnel.
When contacted, Venkatapuram police stated that they were not involved in the Karregutta forest combing operations, as per instructions from higher authorities.
