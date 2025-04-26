15 security personnel suffer heatstroke during combing operation in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border forest

MULUGU: As many as 15 security personnel fell ill due to extreme heat during a combing operation in the Karregutta forest area of Chhattisgarh. The affected personnel were airlifted on Thursday night and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu for treatment.

According to sources, the police discreetly facilitated treatment at the hospital before sending the personnel back to their base camp in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning.

Ahead of their arrival, local police reportedly cleared traffic outside the hospital and restricted access within the premises. Thirteen personnel were treated as outpatients at the CHC while two were shifted to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital with suspected kidney-related complications.