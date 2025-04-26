80 families get house site pattas after three-year wait in Telangana

NALGONDA: After a three-year delay, house site pattas were distributed to 80 poor families in Lakshmipuram village, Miryalaguda mandal, Nalgonda district, on Friday. The distribution took place across four acres of land.

Miryalaguda MLA B Lakshma Reddy, along with MLC Shankar Nayak and District Collector Ila Tripathi, handed over the pattas to the beneficiaries under the Miryalaguda constituency.

Speaking at the event, the MLA emphasised the government’s commitment to providing Indiramma houses to all homeless poor. He highlighted that their administration is fulfilling promises made for the welfare of the underprivileged through the implementation of the “six guarantees.”

He stated that the land, four acres and 37 guntas in Survey No. 4374, was originally purchased in 2022 under the land purchase scheme to provide house sites to the poor. But the previous government had delayed its allocation. After taking office, he ensured the rocky terrain was levelled, a layout developed, and pattas distributed.

The MLA announced that the houses would soon be constructed on the allotted sites, forming a new Indiramma Colony, and said the initiative would serve as a pilot project for similar efforts across the state.