Anti-Corruption Bureau raids on MVI’s house yield assets worth Rs 3.51 crore in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday conducted raids on the residence of Mahbubabad District Transport Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Mohd Ghouse Pasha, uncovering assets allegedly disproportionate to his known source of income, amounting to Rs 3.51 crore.

The searches began early Friday at Pasha’s residence in Mahbubabad district headquarters and extended to properties belonging to his relatives.

According to a press release from Warangal Range Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Sambaiah, Pasha allegedly acquired these assets through corrupt practices. Raids were conducted at his residence and four other locations linked to him and his family.

The ACB seized property documents for two houses valued at Rs 26.85 lakh, 25 open plots worth Rs 2.28 crore, and agricultural land measuring 10 acres and 36.5 guntas valued at Rs 55.98 lakh—all registered under the names of Pasha and his family members. Officials noted that the market value of these properties is likely significantly higher than the recorded values.

Additionally, household articles worth Rs 7.03 lakh, a car and two motorcycles worth Rs 32.90 lakh were also seized. The case is currently under investigation, the DSP stated.