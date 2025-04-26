Digvijaya Singh slams tech companies for controlling narratives; spreading disinformation at Bharat Summit 2025

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the tech companies control global narratives and encroach upon citizens’ rights. He noted that the erosion of democratic values due to unchecked disinformation.

He said: “The timing of Bharat Summit is crucial. Today, tech companies control global narratives and encroach upon citizens’ rights. I’ve been a personal victim of deepfakes and fake news. Words I never said were attributed to me. Hatred is being amplified at the click of a button”.

The panel discussion on ‘Facts vs Fiction: Countering Disinformation’ as a part of Bharat Summit 2025, the speakers confronted the growing crisis of misinformation and disinformation in the digital age.

CEO and co-founder, Punch Up and WeVis, Thailand Thanisara Ruangdej highlighted the information overload in the digital age and the deliberate weaponisation of fake content by political and geopolitical actors. She emphasised the importance of data analysis and fact-checking to combat such content.

Former Member of the European Union Parliament, Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, stressed that “what is illegal offline must be illegal online”, outlining the EU’s policies on digital literacy, media regulation and public education. She urged young citizens to critically assess where and how their information is sourced.