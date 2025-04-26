Government medical faculty in Telangana complain over poor pay, staff crunch

HYDERABAD: Government doctors across Telangana, particularly those in medical colleges, have voiced dissatisfaction over the continued neglect of long-pending issues, despite a change in government and administration.

Doctors said they had hoped for improved working conditions, but now feel overlooked, demotivated, and undervalued. Their key concerns include excessive interference and micromanagement by district authorities, unequal pay structures, inadequate infrastructure, and severe staff shortages in government medical colleges.

A senior faculty member stated that many doctors are losing motivation due to mistreatment by political figures and higher authorities, which is not only demeaning but also affecting patient care and academics.

Dr Kiran Madhala, secretary general of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association, told TNIE, “There is a growing sense of disillusionment among teaching faculty. Many of us joined with a sense of purpose, but years of neglect have left us demotivated. Despite repeated appeals, no concrete action has been taken.”

He added that while the number of medical colleges has increased, most remain severely understaffed, with the burden falling on existing faculty — something the administration continues to ignore.