GRMB sends SOS to Andhra, Telangana, seeks funds

HYDERABAD: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) sent an SOS to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana asking them to release funds immediately, as it could not even pay the salaries for its employees for the month of April.

“GRMB was having just about one lakh only and there is no fund for payment of salary for the month of April, 2025. The same was discussed during the board meeting on April 7,” GRMB told the state governments in a letter. The Telangana government assured it would release its share of funds within one week during the meeting, but it has not done so yet.

The funds required to be released by both the states to GRMB in FY 2025-26 were around Rs 20.4 crore. Out of the total due amount of Rs 20,46,32,169, the share of Telangana is Rs 8,64,82,979 and that of AP is Rs 11,81,49,191.

“It is once again requested to release these funds to GRMB immediately without waiting for the quarterly budgetary releases, in order to avoid further complications due to non-payment of salary and other minimum expenditure and for the smooth running of GRMB,” the letter said.