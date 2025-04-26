It’s NDA report, not that of NDSA, aims to tarnish BRS image: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday labelled the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report on the Medigadda (Kaleshwaram) barrage pier collapse an “NDA report”, implying collusion between the Congress and BJP to tarnish the reputation of the BRS, under whose tenure the irrigation project was built.

Speaking to the media at his Nandi Nagar residence in Hyderabad, Rama Rao claimed that the details of the report, which was readied back in December 2024, were deliberately revealed by the ruling Congress to damage the image of the BRS just ahead of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations set to be organised at Elkathurthi village on April 27.

The former minister accused the Congress of attempting to defame BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserting that Telangana’s people would see through such propaganda.

He questioned the NDSA’s “inaction on other incidents like the Gujarat suspension bridge collapse that killed 141 people, a similar mishap in Bihar, and accidents at Sunkishala and SLBC tunnel in Telangana after the Congress came to power”.