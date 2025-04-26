It’s NDA report, not that of NDSA, aims to tarnish BRS image: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday labelled the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report on the Medigadda (Kaleshwaram) barrage pier collapse an “NDA report”, implying collusion between the Congress and BJP to tarnish the reputation of the BRS, under whose tenure the irrigation project was built.
Speaking to the media at his Nandi Nagar residence in Hyderabad, Rama Rao claimed that the details of the report, which was readied back in December 2024, were deliberately revealed by the ruling Congress to damage the image of the BRS just ahead of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations set to be organised at Elkathurthi village on April 27.
The former minister accused the Congress of attempting to defame BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserting that Telangana’s people would see through such propaganda.
He questioned the NDSA’s “inaction on other incidents like the Gujarat suspension bridge collapse that killed 141 people, a similar mishap in Bihar, and accidents at Sunkishala and SLBC tunnel in Telangana after the Congress came to power”.
Focus on national politics after reclaiming power in TG
Rama Rao outlined the BRS’ future plans, stating the party would focus on national politics after reclaiming power in Telangana in the next elections.
He said that lakhs of people from across Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and other districts would attend the BRS silver jubilee celebrations.
Meanwhile, the BRS leader came down heavily on CM A Revanth Reddy and the Congress for failing to fulfil their promises within 100 days of coming to power as assured to the people, though they have been in office for more than 500 days.
He vowed that the BRS, as the Opposition, would continue fighting for the people’s cause.
Rama Rao said that Chandrasekhar Rao had displayed exemplary leadership qualities during the Telangana movement after founding the party in 2001.
“KCR governed Telangana for two terms and elevated the BRS into a regional party with a 25-year legacy,” he said.