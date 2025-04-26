NDSA report on Kaleshwaram direct indictment of BRS regime: Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the state Cabinet will discuss the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), after which a decision will be taken on the report.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that the NDSA report on Kaleshwaram was a direct indictment of the previous BRS government as it exposed serious flaws in designs, construction and maintenance of the project. “The BRS leaders should have some shame,” he said.

Referring to the contents of the NDSA report, the minister said the sand piping phenomenon, cavity formation underneath the raft, construction defects, design deficiencies, structural distress and other downstream damages had rendered Block-7 of the Medigadda barrage unserviceable.

He added that the NDSA committee noted similar issues in other blocks as well, based on geophysical investigations that revealed cavity formation under multiple sections of the barrage.