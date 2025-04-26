Telangana HC grants relief to CM Revanth Reddy in defamation case; exempts personal appearance

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted relief to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from personal appearance before the trial court in a defamation case filed against him.

The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Revanth Reddy, seeking quashing of proceedings in CC No. 312/2024 registered under Section 499 of the IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

The case stems from a private complaint lodged by BJP state general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu, alleging that Revanth made defamatory remarks during a public meeting on May 4, 2024, at Kothagudem.