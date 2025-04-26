Telangana under severe heatwave; Adilabad hits 45.5 degrees Celsius

HYDERABAD: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Telangana on Friday, with hot days and warm nights recorded in several districts.
Parts of Nizamabad experienced heatwave conditions, while Adilabad saw warm night conditions. According to TGDPS, Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Nirmal at 45.4oC, Nizamabad and Jagtial both at 45.3 degrees Celsius.
In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature touched 41.9 degrees Celsius in several areas.
The IMD reported that a trough extending from central Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar—via northern Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—remains positioned at 0.9 km above mean sea level. This system is expected to bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the state over the next six days.
A yellow warning has been issued for warm night conditions on April 26 in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Karimnagar districts.
Additionally, a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) has been issued for the next three days across several districts, including Adilabad, Mancherial, Warangal, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Khammam and others.
For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions likely during morning hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 27°C, respectively. Surface winds will likely be southerly to south-easterly at speeds of 6–10 kmph.
Markets wear a deserted look in Adilabad
Residents are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of the heatwave and potential sunstroke. As a result, markets and public spaces in Adilabad have been deserted between 11 am and 6 pm.
For the past two days, temperatures in several areas have consistently exceeded 45oC, prompting authorities to urge caution and advise people to stay hydrated and avoid going out during peak hours.