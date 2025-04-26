Telangana under severe heatwave; Adilabad hits 45.5 degrees Celsius

HYDERABAD: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Telangana on Friday, with hot days and warm nights recorded in several districts.

Parts of Nizamabad experienced heatwave conditions, while Adilabad saw warm night conditions. According to TGDPS, Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Nirmal at 45.4oC, Nizamabad and Jagtial both at 45.3 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature touched 41.9 degrees Celsius in several areas.

The IMD reported that a trough extending from central Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar—via northern Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—remains positioned at 0.9 km above mean sea level. This system is expected to bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the state over the next six days.

A yellow warning has been issued for warm night conditions on April 26 in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Karimnagar districts.