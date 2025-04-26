Two habitual thieves held in separate incidents in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Two Town police have apprehended a habitual thief, Soora Ravi, 35, from Warangal district, who had been terrorising the public with multiple thefts, Commissioner of Police Goush Alam announced on Friday. Ravi, with a history of theft cases, was arrested following a series of incidents.

According to the CP, Ravi lost his father at a young age and lived with his mother in Karimnagar. A school dropout, he worked as a potter, his family’s traditional avocation, but turned to theft due to bad habits. Police recovered two gold biscuits and gold bars weighing approximately 105 grams from him.

In a separate case, Karimnagar One Town police arrested Kandi Sampath Reddy, 47, from Nawab Peta village in Chigurumamidi mandal, for stealing passengers’ bags at the Karimnagar bus stand. On Friday morning, inspector Billa Koteshwar and his team, patrolling near Kaman Chowrasta, detained Reddy, who was wearing a face mask and was acting suspiciously. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing gold jewellery and cash from bags in crowded buses. Police recovered items included 150 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 10 lakh in cash from him.

Reddy admitted to stealing 47 grams of gold from a woman’s bag at the bus stand on February 24, Rs 13 lakh from an elderly man’s bag on a Godavarikhani-Secunderabad bus on April 8, and 16.5 tolas of gold ornaments from a woman’s bag on a Hyderabad-bound bus on February 14. Police caught him while he was attempting to conceal the stolen goods.