ACB arrests ENC for KLIS after raids in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Hariram Bhookya, former Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), following searches at his residence in Hyderabad and 13 other locations linked to the officer and his relatives, including Kothagudem and Edurugadda village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Simultaneously, ACB teams from Medak raided the Gajwel Irrigation ENC office and visited the Markook tahsildar office to verify land documents. Searches were also carried out in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

In a release, the ACB stated that a case of possession of disproportionate assets has been registered against Hariram.

Notably, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had earlier in the week submitted its report on the KLIS project and the reasons behind the sinking of some piers of the Medigadda barrage. As part of the searches, officials examined documents and computers. Hariram, currently serving as the managing director of the Kaleshwaram Corporation and ENC for the Gajwel region, was involved in securing approvals and loans for KLIS.

His wife, B Anitha, serves as deputy ENC in the Irrigation department.

The market value of the movable and immovable property seized is estimated to be in hundreds of crores.

The ACB said that Hariram abused his official position to acquire these assets.

The searches are ongoing.

Hariram was remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

Assets seized