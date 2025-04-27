Bharat Summit 2025 stresses pluralism, diversity, respect to counter polarisation

HYDERABAD: At a panel discussion titled “Overcoming Polarization with Pluralism, Diversity and Respect” during the Bharat Summit 2025, speakers emphasised the urgent need to address rising polarisation through pluralism, diversity and respect.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha highlighted that pluralism and diversity are foundational to democracy. Citing Telangana as an example, he remarked, “Disagreement must not lead to disdain,” urging society to embrace diversity as a strength that fosters development and unity. Esteban Paulon, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, cautioned against the rise of extreme right-wing ideologies that propagate division and hate.

He called for progressive, inclusive policies rooted in human dignity and equal rights, stating, “We must fight for a society where everyone can thrive without discrimination.” Echoing similar views, Zita Gurmai, a member of the National Assembly of Hungary, stressed the critical role of gender equality in sustaining democracies.

She condemned cultural and political backlashes against women and minorities, asserting, “Diversity and feminism are not threats. They are antidotes to hate-driven politics,” and called for stronger global solidarity.

Professor Rahul Mukherji, academic and political thinker, pointed to crony capitalism and aggressive nationalism as major threats to democratic values. He advocated for the revival of secular and progressive alliances and emphasised the need to protect civic spaces, drawing on India’s rich pluralistic tradition under leaders like Akbar and Mahatma Gandhi.