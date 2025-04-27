BRS KTR criticises Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana for summit

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana on Saturday to attend the Bharat Summit, BRS working president KT Rama Rao advised Rahul Gandhi to visit several key sites and meet affected communities to “understand the real issues” in Telangana.

He suggested Rahul visit Lagacherla village, Sunkishala, the sites of various demolitions, including Musi and UoH (Kancha Gachibowli), families of the 100 Gurukul students who died of food poisoning, families of over 500 farmers who died by suicide and the collapsed SLBC tunnel.

Rama Rao said: “If you want to learn how to wriggle out of ED cases, you might want to check with your revenue minister.”

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha also questioned Rahul’s silence, despite claiming to protect the Constitution. In a post on social media, she said: “You roam the country with the Constitution in hand, but why the silence when your CM Revanth Reddy in Telangana is violating human rights and mocking democracy?” she questioned.