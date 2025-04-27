Despite three dry days in Telangana, one thousand drunk drivers caught in week

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police caught 1,062 individuals between April 19 and 25 for driving motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol in the city, in spite of the closure of liquor shops for three days, from 4 pm on April 21 to 4 pm on April 23, and from 6 am on April 25 to 6 am on April 26, during this period. As many as 77 of the offenders were convicted and sentenced to jail.

Among the drunk drivers, 37 were aged above 61 years, while 59 were aged between 51 and 60 years, according to police.

Police said 10 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 300 mg/100 ml and above, 14 between 251 and 300 mg/100 ml, and 196 individuals were found to have BAC between 30 and 50 mg/100 ml.

Of the 1,062 vehicles, 978 were two-wheelers, 45 three-wheelers, 98 four-wheelers, and one was a heavy vehicle. One of the offenders was a female and another was a transgender person.