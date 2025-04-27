Huge fire at Telangana's Hayathnagar leaves 300 huts gutted

HYDERABAD: A massive fire in Kuntloor of Hayathnagar gutted over 300 huts on Saturday. As the huts were made of palm leaves, the fire spread rapidly, with bursting gas cylinders intensifying the flames within minutes.

Rangareddy Fire Officer Keshavulu stated that after the department received a call at 1.15 pm, fire tenders were sent to the spot to extinguish the flames. They immediately doused the fire and saved the remaining huts. The area shelters over 7,000 huts.

“We estimate that around 300 huts have been affected by the fire. People lost basic essentials such as rice, clothes and other amenities,” Keshavulu said.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu clarified that there were no injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire has not been identified, and people have been asked to remain cautious for the next two months.

“We tried to extinguish the fire, but failed. We lost our jewellery, important documents, money, clothes and other valuables, all to the fire,” said a woman who stayed in one of the gutted huts.

Another woman said, “I could only rescue my one-year-old baby from the cradle. I ran away from the fire with her, leaving behind valuable items in my home. The fire was uncontrollable, and the bursting of gas cylinders kept intensifying the flames, causing more property damage.”

The residents have requested assistance from the state government.