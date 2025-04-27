One Pakistani leaves Hyderabad, others set to follow

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Saturday issued notices to four Pakistani nationals living in the city to leave the country.

According to Director General of Police Dr Jitender, 230 Pakistani nationals were staying across Telangana as of Saturday.

A source from the Special Branch told TNIE that the notices were issued to four Pakistani nationals who had arrived in Hyderabad on short-term visas. “One of the Pakistani nationals left on Saturday itself and the others are scheduled to leave on Sunday,” the officer said.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said they had not issued notices to those who arrived on long-term visas, regardless of religion. When asked, the officer stated that most of the Pakistanis staying in Telangana were Muslims, though there are some Hindus as well. “Most of those who arrived on long-term visas have ancestral links to the region,” an official stated.

The MEA, in a release issued on April 24, categorically said that everyone, except those holding long-term visas issued to ‘Hindu Pakistani nationals’, should leave.