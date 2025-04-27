Pinnacle of terrorist brutality: Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar described the recent Pahalgam incident as the pinnacle of terrorist brutality.

Speaking at the ‘Rozgar Mela’ event held on Saturday at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, he warned that those who wield guns will ultimately perish by them.

Bandi Sanjay emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is fully committed to eradicating terrorism. He asserted that India would soon initiate measures that would “shake Pakistan to its core,” adding that the Centre is prepared to make stringent decisions in this regard. He called upon the nation to stand united in support of the government’s efforts.

The Rozgar Mela event was attended by GST Chief Commissioners Sandeep Prakash, V Sampoorna, and others.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Bandi Sanjay said the “Rozgar Mela” is one of PM Modi’s cherished programmes aimed at fulfilling the promise of creating 1 million jobs.