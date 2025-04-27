Real estate scam case: Actor Mahesh Babu writes letter seeking a different date to appear before ED

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu wrote a letter to Enforcement Directorate Hyderabad zonal officials to give another date to appear before them instead of the 27th of April in connection with the Sai Surya Developers case.

A week ago, the agency officials conducted raids in Sai Surya and Surana group real estate companies in suspected money laundering allegations.

Reportedly, the agency uncovered illegal transactions worth nearly Rs 100 crore during searches.

Mahesh Babu reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 5.9 crore from Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers respectively, for promotional activities.

The remuneration Mahesh Babu received from Sai Surya Developers, including Rs 2.5 crore in cash and Rs 3.4 crore via cheque, will reportedly be the focal point of the investigation, where links between the funds collected from the company’s fraudulent activities and the legality and course of the cash component will be investigated.